BSO searching for suspect after 13-year-old girl shot and killed in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday was searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night near Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale.

The girl, who was not immediately identified, was flown to a local hospital where she died around 11:30 p.m., according to a written statement from the sheriff's office.

Investigators received word of a shooting near the 7400 block of SW 12th Court, just about a block from the school, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The deputies found the girl at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and took over.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Officials did not say if the girl knew the person who shot her or if it was a random attack.

Anyone with information that can the investigation is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.