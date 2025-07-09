BSO investigates shooting of Broward County employee; victim's dad: "I'm just glad she's alive"

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are searching for the person who opened fire on a longtime county employee shortly after she left her home Wednesday morning.

Family members said Lature Mohorn was driving near the corner of Northwest 5th Avenue and Prospect Road when someone opened fire, shattering her driver's side window and injuring her arm and hand.

Gunfire breaks morning calm

Jennifer Palacio, who works nearby, said she initially didn't realize what was happening.

"It was a drilling sound. I thought it was construction noise," Palacio said.

"I've been working here seven years and there's never been gunfire in this neighborhood," she added.

Father and pastor speaks out

John Mohorn, Lature's father and a chaplain with BSO, said he is grateful his daughter survived the attack.

"I'm just glad she's alive," he said. He also said he doesn't know who would target his daughter.

Lature Mohorn is a longtime employee at the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office and recently got married.

BSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.