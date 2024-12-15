Man shot and killed by BSO deputies near Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail station following domestic disturbance identified

FORT LAUDERDALE — The man who was shot and killed by multiple Broward County deputies near a Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail station following a domestic disturbance on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

On Sunday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced that Robert Drangel, a 64-year-old from Margate, was the man who died during the incident. Additionally, BSO shared further details surrounding the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

What happened Saturday afternoon?

Just before 1:50 p.m. Saturday, BSO was called out to an alleged domestic aggravated assault near 7600 Granville Dr. in Tamarac, where Drangel had reportedly arrived at the home and pointed a gun at his estranged wife and another woman. He then fled the home in a vehicle that belonged to one of them, BSO said.

According to detectives, Drangel was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor due to a September arrest for aggravated stalking after an injunction for protection against domestic violence. As such, deputies issued a BOLO for him and his vehicle.

Around 2:15 p.m., Drangel's vehicle was found near Hollywood Boulevard and Interstate 95. That is when a multi-agency chase ensued, continuing north until a BSO deputy executed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle near 200 SW 21st Terr. in Fort Lauderdale, ending under the overpass near the Tri-Rail station.

Shortly after, four deputies reportedly perceived a threat coming from Drangel inside the vehicle and fired their weapons at him. Despite Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics responding to the scene, Drangel died from his injuries, BSO stated.

BSO added that deputies found a firearm at the scene. BSO Homicide, Crime Scene and Internal Affairs detectives responded to the shooting scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting portion of the incident while BSO detectives are investigating the original incident in Tamarac.

Per BSO policy, the agency stated the four deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative assignment pending the investigation.