Armed person shot dead by deputies near Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail station following domestic disturbance, BSO says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — A domestic disturbance at a South Florida home led deputies to fatally shoot an armed person at a Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail station on Saturday afternoon, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 1:50 p.m., BSO was called out to a reported domestic disturbance with a gun at a Broward County home, prompting deputies to respond.

The armed person involved fled the scene and following a pursuit with the suspect, deputies fired their weapons in the area of Southwest 21st Terrace near the Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail Station, killing the person, BSO said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

