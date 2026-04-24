Broward Sheriff's Office fire lieutenant accused of attacking an elderly man while on-duty, detectives say

A Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue lieutenant is facing charges after detectives say he assaulted an elderly patient while responding to a medical call earlier this year.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Carlos Lewin on two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older. Investigators say the alleged attack happened Jan. 31 while Lewin was on duty.

According to BSO, rescue crews were called to help a 65-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, cold, and experiencing shortness of breath. Detectives say Lewin got into a verbal argument with the patient and instructed coworkers to move the man into a rescue vehicle where there were no cameras, saying he wanted to show the victim "what he does to people".

Investigators allege Lewin then repeatedly slammed the man's head against a gurney, pressed his fingers into the man's eyes, and choked him.

Lewin did not comment as he walked out of the Broward County Jail following his arrest. His attorney declined to speak on camera but issued a statement.

"We trust the legal process and ask the community to withhold judgment until it is complete," the attorney said.

Speaking in court, defense attorney David Salomon said the accusations do not reflect his client's character. "This is completely out of character, and I suspect that in preparation for the case, we will be proving it did not happen as it was stated," Salomon said.

During a bond hearing, a judge set Lewin's bond at $50,000 and barred him from working as a paramedic, EMT, or firefighter while the case is pending. "If you are a firefighter or certainly someone of a higher rank, you have an additional layer of community service where you are supposed to help and protect people," the judge said.

Lewin is currently suspended without pay.