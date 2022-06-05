2 deputies, 1 driver injured in Lauderdale Lakes hit-and-run crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The Broward Sheriff's Office is now searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two deputies and another driver in a rollover crash.

It happened Saturday night near NW 31 Avenue and NW 26 Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators say the driver of a red pickup ran a red light, slamming into a BSO cruiser.

It also hit another vehicle, causing it to rollover.

The driver of the truck then took off from the scene

Two deputies inside the cruiser and the driver of the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All three have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.

If you can help, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.