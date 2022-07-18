BSO investigating after body is found in Weston lake
Deputies are investigating after receiving a 911 call reporting a body in a lake near Bonaventure Boulevard and Racket Club Road in Weston. The discovery was made Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 and paramedics declared the adult male deceased. BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives were also dispatched to begin their investigation. The circumstances and cause of death were not immediately released by BSO.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.