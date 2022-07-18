Watch CBS News
BSO investigating after body is found in Weston lake

Deputies are investigating after receiving a 911 call reporting a body in a lake near Bonaventure Boulevard and Racket Club Road in Weston. The discovery was made Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 and paramedics declared the adult male deceased. BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives were also dispatched to begin their investigation. The circumstances and cause of death were not immediately released by BSO. 

