Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next.

For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help.

Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should.

Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating three issues:

He claims in the past they've had problems getting cities to accept all the towers. He said the old phone system didn't work and people couldn't get through but says that issue has been addressed. The lack of qualified dispatch employees, an issue he says will be resolved in the next 6-12 weeks.

However, when it comes to the contract with the Sheriff's office Geller says he wants the Sheriff to reconsider the agreement.

If he doesn't, what will happen next is a private company will then take over operations from BSO which he says will be a minimal change.

"It's not a big change, the same people at the same locations will be administering the same phones with the same technology," Geller said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office gave this statement addressing the expiration of the county agreement:

"The dedicated men and women of the Broward Sheriff's Office Regional Communications Division continue to answer 911 calls and non-emergency calls. Please remind the public to only call 911 in a true emergency. If the issue is not an emergency, then call the non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357)."

"Please contact the county for information regarding the termination of the contract."