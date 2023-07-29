BSO: 62-year-old missing Tamarac woman found safe

BROWARD COUNTY -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office have successfully located 62-year-old Lois Brown who was reported missing Saturday.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office were asking for the public's help in locating 62-year-old Lois Brown from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Brown was last seen at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday near the 5100 block of Yellow Pine Lane in Tamarac.

According to a police statement, Brown was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a brown jacket. She was driving a white, 2018 Nissan Rouge with FL tag 641RVJ.

Officials describe Brown as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).