BSO: 62-year-old missing Tamarac woman found safe

By CBS Miami Team

BROWARD COUNTY -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office have successfully located 62-year-old Lois Brown who was reported missing Saturday. 

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office were asking for the public's help in locating 62-year-old Lois Brown from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Brown was last seen at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday near the 5100 block of Yellow Pine Lane in Tamarac. 

According to a police statement, Brown was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a brown jacket. She was driving a white, 2018 Nissan Rouge with FL tag 641RVJ.

Officials describe Brown as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

First published on July 29, 2023 / 2:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

