BSO: 38 year-old Jasmine Mayfield reported missing under suspicious circumstances

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is asking for the public's help in locating missing 38-year-old Jasmine Mayfield who was last seen in the Pompano Beach area.

Mayfield was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the 3200 block of Northwest Fourth Street, according to a BSO statement. 

Officials describe Mayfield as 5 feet 4 inches, weighs near 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on her wrist. 

If you have any information, you are urged to call Broward Sheriff's Office detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268.

