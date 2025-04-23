120-acre brush fire burns in Broward; crews work to contain flames

A large brush fire that erupted near US 27 and Griffin Road in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon, prompted a multi-agency firefighting response, officials said.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, suppression units from their department, the Florida Forest Service and Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue are on the scene and actively working to bring the fire under control.

As of 9 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 120 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service's wildfire incident tracking system.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 had been over the scene earlier in the day and showed images of crews battling the fire.