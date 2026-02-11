Broward's Jamaican community brings "One Love" spirit to South Florida, from music to civic leadership

This Black History Month we are shedding light on the Jamaican population, which Broward County has the largest concentration of in the state of Florida.

For many families from Sunrise to Miramar, Jamaican heritage isn't just celebrated on special occasions, it's lived every single day. It's served on a plate, felt in the culture, and heard through the music.

Few songs represent Jamaica's global cultural reach like "Bad Boys" by reggae group Inner Circle, also known as the "Bad Boys of Reggae," Ian and Roger Lewis.

"When we made that song, it was not even designed. It was just a song in the catalog," Ian Lewis said.

The track went on to become synonymous with the television show COPS, the Miami-based Bad Boys movie franchise, and more recently, a viral TikTok challenge. That global reach is also reflected in renewed interest in Jamaica's most iconic musician through the film Bob Marley: One Love.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica's Consul General to the Southern United States, said the country's worldwide impact reflects its national spirit.

"We have a saying in Jamaica, our unofficial motto is that we're 'little but Talawa,'" Mair said. "Even though we may be small in size, we are strong and resilient."

The island's culture and influence is vast in South Florida and specifically Broward County

According to U.S. Census data, Florida is home to the second-largest population of Jamaicans in the United States, with more than 312,000 residents of Jamaican descent. Broward County has the largest concentration in the state, with more than 117,000 Jamaicans calling it home.

That presence extends beyond culture and into civic leadership.

"Just our elected officials alone in South Florida, we have over 28 elected officials," Mair noted.

For generations, Jamaicans have come to America in search of opportunity. In Miramar, Mayor Wayne Messam is one example of what that opportunity can yield.

"My family always instilled in us that we could become whoever we chose to be and were willing to work for in this country," Messam said.

The strength of the Jamaican community has also been tested. Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, severely damaged parts of the island nation, with impacts felt immediately among families in South Florida.

"There are sections of the island that were severely damaged, and there's a program now where we're restoring, rebuilding homes and roofs, and helping businesses get restarted," Mair said.

Despite the devastation, rebuilding efforts continue, driven by what many describe as the unyielding spirit of the Jamaican people.

"That's our message to the world and 'One Love.' Of course, love is the most powerful force in the human race. So we offer Jamaican One Love to the entire world," Mair said.