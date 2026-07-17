Broward woman tried to hit boyfriend and 3-year-old daughter with car outside Burlington, Hollywood police say

A 22-year-old woman is accused of trying to intentionally hit her boyfriend and his 3-year-old daughter with a car in Hollywood last week, police say.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, officers responded to a Burlington department store in the 4100 block of Oakwood Boulevard after receiving multiple 911 calls concerning a woman attempting to hit a man with her car while he was carrying a small child.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect vehicle traveling erratically away from the scene and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Alexis Baber, was detained.

Alexis Baber, 22, arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and child neglect. Broward County Jail

While officers detained Baber, other officers located the victim and the child.

The man told officers that he and Baber got into an argument while his daughter was inside the vehicle. He said he exited the car with his daughter and was walking along the sidewalk near Burlington, when Baber allegedly drove her vehicle over the curb toward him, trying to strike him as he carried the toddler.

He told officers that he didn't want to press charges against Baber; however, based on his and the witness' statements, the arrest affidavit stated, "there is probable cause to believe that Alexis T. Baber committed the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse/child neglect as the child was placed in imminent danger during the commission of the offense."

Baber was arrested and taken to the Broward County jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and child neglect. Records show she has since bonded out.