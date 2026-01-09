Broward high school chorus teacher accused of kissing, exchanging gifts with student, police say

A South Plantation High School teacher is facing a felony charge after police say he engaged in an inappropriate romantic relationship with a student, according to an arrest affidavit released by Plantation Police.

Christopher George Santanelli, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with authority figure engaged in a romantic relationship with a student after investigators said they uncovered evidence of ongoing personal contact, gift-giving and physical interactions while the student was enrolled at the school.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation began after police were alerted on Dec. 22, 2025, to a possible relationship between Santanelli, a chorus teacher at South Plantation High School, and a student. The student told police the relationship became romantic in nature after she turned 18 years old and included frequent private conversations, gifts and physical contact such as hugging and kissing.

The affidavit states the student reported receiving multiple gifts from Santanelli, including Disney-themed items, jewelry and food, and said they often spent time alone together in areas of the school such as the chorus room office or library, locations she described as having limited visibility. Investigators also documented text messages and social media communications exchanged between the two, as well as a handwritten note allegedly given to the student by Santanelli expressing personal affection.

Police said the student told investigators that while there was no sexual intercourse, the relationship included repeated kissing, back rubs and emotional intimacy. The affidavit further alleges Santanelli discussed personal issues with the student, including problems in his marriage and family life, and asked her to keep the relationship secret.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said Santanelli told her he "wished that things were different and that he was younger… that it wouldn't be so weird if he was older and stuff," and added that "if he had met her in high school when he was in high school, that things would be like so different."

Santanelli was taken into custody at South Plantation High School and transported to Plantation Police Department headquarters for processing before being booked into the Broward County jail, according to the affidavit.

BCPS district response and bond court conditions

Broward County Public Schools acknowledged the arrest in a message sent to parents and families by the school's principal on Thursday, stating the teacher was arrested before classes began and has been reassigned away from students pending the outcome of the case. The district said it is deferring further comment to law enforcement.

"Providing our students with high-quality learning opportunities in a safe, secure environment is always our priority. We appreciate your continued support," the statement from BCPS read in part.

Santanelli in Broward bond court Friday morning, where a judge set bond at $7,500. As conditions of release, the court ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim or any minors and barred him from returning to any Broward County school property. Court records indicate Santanelli has no prior criminal history.