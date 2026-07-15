Shooting near Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 injured as Broward deputies investigate two scenes connected to incident

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen in two areas of the same neighborhood while they investigated an overnight shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

According to information provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Northwest 6th Court in unincorporated Central Broward just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was injured in a shooting in Central Broward on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they located a shooting victim in the area of Northwest 7th Street and Northwest 29th Terrace.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took the unidentified victim to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene and Violent Crimes unit were notified, and continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

SUV found riddled with bullets in neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale

Deputies were seen focusing their attention on an SUV that was riddled with bullets in the neighborhood west of Interstate 95 between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.

The street where the SUV was located was on Northwest 29th Terrace.

A shooting investigation took place in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

About one block to the east and one block south, another scene was taped off with yellow crime scene tape.

At that scene, dozens of evidence markers and bullet casings were seen on the ground.

CBS News Miami spoke with a neighbor in the area who said he heard the shooting take place.

"I was sleeping and all of a sudden my four year old was like, 'Daddy! Fireworks!' and I just hear 'pow, pow, pow,'" Chris Pittman said.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).