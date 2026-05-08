Broward deputies swarm North Lauderdale neighborhood for investigation

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office swarmed a North Lauderdale neighborhood overnight to conduct an investigation.

Few details have been released, but the investigation was taking place on 7th Street.

The area has been closed off from Southwest 7th Street to 79th Terrace for the investigation.

Deputies were seen investigating a gray vehicle and have been in front of a home, and yellow crime scene tape is up in the area.

It's unknown what deputies are looking for if any injuries were reported.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.