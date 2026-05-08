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Broward deputies swarm North Lauderdale neighborhood for investigation

By
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
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Steve Maugeri,
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office swarmed a North Lauderdale neighborhood overnight to conduct an investigation.

Few details have been released, but the investigation was taking place on 7th Street.

The area has been closed off from Southwest 7th Street to 79th Terrace for the investigation.

Deputies were seen investigating a gray vehicle and have been in front of a home, and yellow crime scene tape is up in the area.

It's unknown what deputies are looking for if any injuries were reported.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.

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