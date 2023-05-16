Sheriff's Office looking for man who pulled gun on bank customer at Cooper City ATM

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Violent Crimes Unit has asked the public's help in identifying a man who pulled a gun on a person using an ATM in Cooper City.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, at a drive-thru ATM near the 9400 block of Griffin Road.

The man told detectives he was attempting to make a deposit when an unknown man driving a black Cadillac sedan pulled up behind him and proceeded to beep his horn. He said when he got out of his van to get a deposit slip from the back of the vehicle. He said he and the other man then exchanged words. That's when the man in the Cadillac got out and pointed a gun at the other man, according to sheriff's investigators.

Surveillance video shows a bald subject with tattoos wearing a white t-shirt armed with what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine. The gunman is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and can be heard yelling at the man before driving off.

Anyone with information on the gun-wielding man is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (954) 321-4238.