Broward Sheriff's Office investigating who is behind anti-Semitic graffiti

MIAMI – Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for those responsible for spray-painting racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Weston on Wednesday morning.

Just hours after the Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, residents in the Weston Hills neighborhood woke up to hate speech spraypainted in the neighborhood.

"This was theoretically written by my neighbors…this is horrible," says resident Mike Roge.

Pictures uploaded on their community Facebook page showed swastikas, racial slurs and words like "kill Jews" spray painted on a community bathroom wall.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is canvassing the neighborhood trying to find the person—or people that did this.

"They need to be held accountable," said Roge. "I can't put into words how I feel…this not only offends my ancestors, but also those of color." 

Here is what the City of Weston said via Twitter about the incident: 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 10:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

