Broward Sheriff's office investigating after man hurt in Pompano Beach shooting

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's office is investigating after a man was found hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. 

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, officials found the man on the corner of Northwest 19 Avenue and Fourth Street. 

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue assisted in taking the man to a nearby hospital. 

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

