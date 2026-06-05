Broward deputy hospitalized after hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials say

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a cruiser collided with a black SUV whose driver immediately fled the scene.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue.

A witness who captured cell phone video of the aftermath said the black SUV ran a red light and struck the driver's side of the BSO patrol car.

"The black vehicle ran through the red light, caught the sheriff car on the side. The sheriff car spent all the way down Broward Boulevard till it made a stop," the unnamed witness told CBS News Miami.

The witness recounted that seconds after the crash, the driver of the SUV jumped out and ran across the street to get into a silver car, which then drove off. "He jumped out of his car, ran across the street, and got in the car with the silver car... and they drove off and left the black car by itself and left the officer injured," the witness said.

Paramedics placed a neck brace on the injured deputy, secured the officer to a back board, and loaded the deputy into an ambulance. The deputy was transported to Broward Health.

The witness described the crash as "very loud" and "very devastating" due to the power of the collision.

Authorities are waiting for a condition update on the deputy. There is no word yet on whether the driver who fled the scene has been taken into custody.