Ex-Broward sergeant left addiction treatment center, triggering his 5th arrest of 2026, records show

A former Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant was arrested Thursday for violating the conditions of his release, marking his fifth arrest this year.

Scott Nelson Nida, 54, was taken into custody after failing to comply with court-ordered conditions that required him to reside at and follow recommendations from an addiction treatment center. According to an arrest affidavit, Nida was discharged from the facility on Aug. 21.

Nida faces a series of charges stemming from his previous arrests this year, including robbery, grand theft auto, false imprisonment, witness tampering, and battery.

His legal troubles began in January, when he was arrested and accused of choking and dragging his longtime partner during a domestic dispute in Pompano Beach. Court documents allege that following an argument about infidelity, Nida became aggressive. The woman attempted to escape to her car, but Nida allegedly pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away before eventually releasing her.

In April, Nida was arrested a second time, accused of attacking the same woman and stealing her vehicle. According to court records, the woman told deputies she had been coerced into dropping the charges from the January incident because Nida claimed he would lose his job and pension.

A third arrest occurred in July for violating a domestic violence no-contact order. During that incident, Nida's ex-girlfriend and her teenage daughter were found hiding in his backyard by a police drone; they had been living in his home amid a financial crisis.

Nida, who was hired by the Broward Sheriff's Office in 2005, had been on administrative leave without pay following his first arrest in January. He has since resigned.