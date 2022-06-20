BSO to hold second job fair, looking to hire 911 operators

MIAMI - Hundreds of applicants braved the heat and turned out for a Broward Sheriff's Office job fair on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said there were more than 1,100 attendees. They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.

The sheriff's office said they received more than 400 applications.

A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage. They received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board.

The pay starts at $57K with full benefits.

"I am shocked. I am actually overwhelmed at the representation, the community has actually shown up for us. It means people are ready to get back to work," said BSO Sgt Connie Wallen.

BSO said ideal applicants should have excellent listening and comprehension skills, be able to multi-task and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.

Due to the response, BSO will hold another hiring event Saturday, Jun 25th. Potential applicants should pre-register on Eventbrite.

