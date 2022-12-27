Broward sheriff investigating death of man fatally shot in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.
Police were called at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of SW 10th Street for gunfire, sheriff's department spokesperson said in an email.
When investigators arrived, they found the gunshot victim who was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he died, the spokesperson said.
Officials have not identified the victim or provided any information about the person who pulled the trigger.
