Broward sheriff investigating death of man fatally shot in Dania Beach

By CBS Miami Team

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Police were called at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of SW 10th Street for gunfire, sheriff's department spokesperson said in an email.

When investigators arrived, they found the gunshot victim who was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he died, the spokesperson said.

Officials have not identified the victim or provided any information about the person who pulled the trigger.

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:22 PM

