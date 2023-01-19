Watch CBS News
Broward sheriff investigating after 2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.

According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.

Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.

Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 12:33 PM

