Veteran Broward sergeant accused of choking, dragging woman during domestic dispute, BSO says

A Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant was arrested Wednesday night in Pompano Beach on multiple domestic violence charges, including false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation, authorities said.

According to BSO, deputies were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a reported domestic disturbance in Pompano Beach. Responding deputies made contact with Sgt. Scott Nida, 54, and an adult female victim, and determined that a verbal and physical altercation had occurred.

BSO detectives said the investigation revealed Nida caused the victim injuries to her face and neck during the encounter.

According to investigators, the victim told detectives that Nida grabbed her arm when she tried to leave the residence during the argument. She said he then grabbed her face and neck to the point where she felt she could not breathe, pushed her to the ground and dragged her across the lawn.

The victim further reported that after she broke free, she ran toward her vehicle in an attempt to escape. She told detectives Nida followed her, pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away before she was eventually able to convince him to let her go.

Nida was arrested on one count of false imprisonment, one count of domestic battery by strangulation and one count of touch or strike battery. He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

"Domestic violence is unacceptable especially from someone who is sworn to uphold the law," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. "When a sworn member is accused of this type of crime, they are held to the same standards as any member of the public."

BSO officials said Nida was hired by the agency on Jan. 18, 2005. He has been placed on administrative investigative leave without pay.