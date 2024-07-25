Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn on upcoming school year

DAVIE - Going on 100 days as head of Broward County public schools, Dr. Howard Hepburn sat down Thursday to answer questions about the upcoming school year, which starts August 12th.

"We are staying focused providing Opportunities for students and staff to stay focused," said Hepburn.

Everybody will be focused on metal detectors being installed at every Broward public high school to check for weapons and contraband.

They were tried out over the summer on a limited basis and will be operational at all high schools as of the first day.

The superintendent says he does expect it will take a couple of weeks to work out delays at the door.

Another huge change affecting every student will be the use of cell phones. They have to be off all day.

"Unlike some districts, you keep them on your person, secured in a backpack, in airplane mode or off, but you can get to them in an emergency," he says.

No Broward public schools are on the chopping block this school year, but in 2025 - 2026, it will happen because of declining enrollment and less money.

"We will close at least five schools. It may be more. Some schools will repurposed," he said.

Over the summer, district officials met with city leaders and more meetings are planned before a decision is made by on which schools be affected.