Broward public schools open Wednesday despite flooding, with absences and tardies excused

All Broward County Public Schools are open Wednesday, the district said, though weather and localized flooding in parts of the county may cause delays, including school bus delays.

The district posted the announcement on X, asking families to use caution when traveling to and from school.

⚠️ WEATHER UPDATE ⚠️ All BCPS schools are open today, Wednesday, November 4. Weather and localized flooding in some areas of Broward County may cause delays, including school bus delays. Please use caution when traveling to and from school. ✅ Student absences and tardies today will be excused. Families should make the decision that is safest for their child. We continue to monitor conditions with local emergency management officials and will share updates as needed. — Broward County Public Schools (@browardschools) November 4, 2026

Student absences and tardies on Wednesday will be excused, the district said. They advised families to make the decision that is safest for their child.

The district said it is continuing to monitor conditions with local emergency management officials and will share updates as needed.

A private school in Broward, American Heritage in Plantation, announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday. Students from fourth to twelfth grade will be taking their classes remotely online, the school said.