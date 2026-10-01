Broward school superintendent moves to terminate staff after Inspector General investigates laptop contract

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn announced plans Thursday to recommend the termination of three district staff members following an Inspector General investigation into the procurement process for 80,000 student laptops.

The Broward Office of the Inspector General investigated allegations that staff members failed to follow proper procurement procedures when selecting a vendor to supply the laptops and hiring a company for storage and distribution.

"Pretty much staff steering a contract to a vendor, and not following all the procurement processes and rules or laws that they have to follow during that process," Hepburn said.

The OIG's final report concluded that while staff did not engage in misconduct or gross mismanagement, they mismanaged the procurement process and misled the School Board. The report further noted that a former district staff member and a bidder engaged in a failed attempt to steer a portion of the contract to iPhone and iPad Warehouse LLC and its owner, Brian Farrell.

Hepburn pledged strict enforcement going forward.

"We will implement swift discipline and recommendations from me to the board for termination," Hepburn said. "For the few vendors that are choosing to cut corners and not follow the rules, we will swiftly, swiftly deal with you by making sure you cannot do business with Broward County Public Schools now or in the future".

School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi reaffirmed the board's commitment to financial oversight.

"I have confidence and look forward to the superintendent taking swift action to ensure we maintain public trust," Leonardi said.

The investigation's findings will be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.