Broward schools superintendent discusses closures, budget plans and graduation options

It's been a pivotal week for Broward schools. The school board approved the superintendent's recommendations to close schools and change boundaries, affecting thousands of students and families.

Students also staged a protest at the board meeting, objecting to a cost‑saving plan that would move dozens of graduation ceremonies into rival schools' gymnasiums. At the same time, schools in more affluent areas will graduate at Hard Rock Stadium.

The district invited CBS Miami for a sit‑down interview with the superintendent to answer questions about the issues facing Broward schools.

Search underway for alternatives

When asked about the graduation issue, Superintendent Howard Hepburn said staff was looking at alternatives.

"It depends on capacity and cost," Hepburn said.

Deputy mayor offers new venue

Sunrise Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Guzman, who has worked on the issue, told CBS Miami on Friday that she had secured the Faith Center on Commercial Boulevard, the former Sunrise Musical Theater, which has a capacity of more than 3,000 people. She said the operator would charge only minimal expenses.

The district says it costs $3,000 for graduation ceremonies held in a district gym, while Hard Rock Stadium charges $50,000 per graduation. Nova Southeastern University initially quoted the district a $28,000 fee.

Enrollment losses drive deep deficit

Because of dwindling enrollment, Hepburn says there are 50,000 empty seats and the district has lost 40,000 students in the last 10 years, he is facing a massive deficit and wants to cut $100 million from the budget.

How?

"Closing schools. Examining vendor contracts. And I'm looking at layoffs. Executive directors. Directors. Managers. All the people not in schools," he said.

More closures likely ahead

And Hepburn says things are not improving.

"We are continuing to lose students, 3,000 last semester," he said. "We anticipate another 6,500 next year."

Because of that, he says more school closings will have to happen in the 2027-28 school year.

The latest estimated loss of students translates to $70 million to $80 million.

"We lost $350 million in the last ten years. I want the public to understand," he said. "When we don't get the kids, we don't get the funding."

Transition work already underway

As for students in the six schools closing next year – and those who will have to transfer – the superintendent says transition work began immediately.

"We are working with the schools," he said. "That started 24 hours after the board meeting. We are reaching out to families to explain the transition," he said.