Broward parents raise special needs concerns as district proposes merging elementary kids into middle school campuses

Parents, students, and educators raised concerns Wednesday night about Broward County Public Schools' proposal to close several schools as the district grapples with declining enrollment and significant funding shortfalls.

The district is considering closing 10 schools across Broward County next year. Among them are Dolphin Bay Elementary and Silver Lakes Elementary in western Broward.

Under the plan, students from both schools would be reassigned to Glades Middle School, which would be converted into a kindergarten through eighth grade campus. Sunset Lakes Elementary would also transition to a K-8 school.

Dozens of Dolphin Bay supporters showed up to a town hall in Miramar wearing matching school shirts in opposition to the proposed closure.

"A lack of community and identity. These kids truly speak about it," said Dolphin Bay parent Caio Rosa.

Some parents raised concerns about how the changes could affect students with special needs and pressed district leaders for more details.

"They need to have special considerations, but they are people nonetheless," said parent Sharise Richardson. "Their education needs to have special considerations, but it needs to be high quality just like for anyone else."

Others questioned whether young children should share a campus with older students.

"I do not feel that an elementary school child belongs in a middle school," said Tatiana Simmons, a Dolphin Bay parent. "We were all in middle school. It was a very challenging time."

District officials said no final decisions have been made, but acknowledged closures are likely as enrollment continues to fall.

"Parents have schooling options our parents never had," a Broward County Public Schools representative told attendees.

According to the district, Broward schools have about 70,000 empty seats — a gap the district says is costing it an estimated $430 million.

Even younger students weighed in.

"There's a bunch of classrooms in the elective building that are currently closed," one student told district officials.

Educators spoke about the uncertainty and urged the district to weigh what their schools offer before making any decisions.

"We see the numbers too," said Kaylynn Wingfield, a literacy coach at Dolphin Bay Elementary. "But we just want the opportunity to prove that Dolphin Bay offers so many great programs."

The meeting was part of a series of town halls being held across the county. The next one is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at McArthur High School.

District leaders say community feedback will be factored in before any final recommendations go to the school board.