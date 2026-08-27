Broward families push back on school closure plan as district cites 60,000 unfilled seats

The Broward School District is considering the closure of 10 schools as officials look to address a surplus of 60,000 empty seats, a decision that has sparked concern among local families.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn described the potential closures as "highly likely."

"We're spending more money on maintaining that building and operating that building than educating the student," Hepburn said.

Hepburn emphasized that the closures are part of an effort to "right-size" the district. He noted that consolidating resources could lead to better outcomes for students.

"When you're at a school that's at capacity, you have all the bells and whistles. You have all the programming. You have all the specials," Hepburn said.

Among those opposed to the plan is Karolina Albarran, whose family has attended Hollywood Park Elementary for two generations. Hollywood Park is currently on the list of schools under consideration for closure.

Albarran, who launched an online petition to save the school, argues that the institution provides a vital, intimate learning environment.

"It's just a school that has like that one-on-one touch with kids," Albarran said. "Although it's very small, it has like a more intimate teaching relationship with the kids."

In her petition, which has garnered hundreds of signatures, Albarran suggests alternatives to closure, such as introducing magnet or STEM programs to boost community enrollment.

The district has scheduled a series of town hall meetings starting in September to gather community input.

Key Timeline for Closures in Broward

September 2026: Community listening sessions begin for public input.

September 22, 2026: School Board meets to discuss stakeholder feedback.

November 5, 2026: Superintendent's final recommendations memo released.

December 15, 2026: Final vote during the School Board Rulemaking Meeting.

For information regarding Miami-Dade County Public Schools closures, visit the district website.