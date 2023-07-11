Broward school board set to vote on new superintendent's contract

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward school board is set to finalize their employment contract with the incoming superintendent, but this process hasn't gone as smoothly as some had hoped.

This was supposed to be done weeks ago after a months-long process to find the new superintendent, but surprisingly it was delayed when there were not enough members to form a quorum back in June to vote on the final contract for Dr. Peter Licata. Some of the board members were out of the country, while others tried to attend remotely.

Since the vote was put off, that delayed Licata's start date which was supposed to be July 3rd.

Board member Sarah Leonardi said Tuesday's vote will get it done.

"When it came to the meeting that we were supposed to approve the superintendent's contract last month, it was unusual. But hopefully, we will approve the contract," she said.

Torey Alston agreed.

"So I think the focus is we have a board who is ready to move forward. We have an incoming superintendent who is ready to get to work. And we're going to make sure that we hold him and the district accountable to

get us back to an "A" district," he said.

"I have full confidence we will vote him in. The contract will be ratified," said the board's Vice Chair Debra Hixon.

The board negotiated a contract with Licata weeks ago.

Under the agreement, he would receive a three-year pact with a yearly salary of $360,000. Licata also negotiated a severance package should he be fired without cause over the next three years.

Licata, formerly an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County and a Broward native, was named to replace former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright. In the role, he will preside over the sixth-largest school district in the country.

He received his BA in Business Administration and Political Science at the University of Miami and his MS in Educational Leadership from Barry University, according to his online bio.

Licata earned his Ph.D. in Global Leadership from Lynn University with a focus on Preparing Students for the 21st Century Workforce.