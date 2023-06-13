Broward school board scuttles plan to require clear backpacks, bags next academic year

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County school board on Tuesday decided to scrap its controversial clear bag policy following a mountain of criticism from parents during a town hall meeting.

During a regular board meeting, school board members voted to not move forward with the policy, which had been set to go into effect during the 2023-2024 academic year that starts in the fall.

The rule would have meant that all book bags, lunch boxes, purses and duffle bags would have to be clear in order for students to carry them on campus.

But during a public comment session Monday night, several parents blasted the proposal with some citing the financial burden it would place on parents. Others said the proposal would deprive students of their privacy in an environment where they could be bullied for what is their bags.

Some parents had raised issue with the plan as well.

"I think it's too rushed," Richard Judd, a Broward public school teacher said Monday.

A majority of school board members -- Lori Alhadeff, Debbi Hixon, Nora Rupert, Brenda Fam and Sarah Leonardi -- had announced during the Monday public meeting that they did not support the clear bag policy, so there was not enough votes to move it forward.