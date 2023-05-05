Broward public school students to only bring clear backpacks in the fall

MIAMI - Public school students in Broward County will only be allowed to carry clear backpacks and bags on school campuses beginning with the start of the 2023/24 school year.

"The proactive measure, which applies to all grades from pre-K - 12, is an additional layer of security being added to the District's ongoing safety and security efforts," school officials announced.

"Providing safe learning environments that are conducive to student learning is of the highest importance, not just for Broward County Public Schools but for school districts across the nation," said BCPS Interim Superintendent Earlean C. Smiley. "This added layer of security is a game-changer. It will allow school security personnel and everyone on campus to quickly spot and report if someone has brought a prohibited item to school, and it will also help serve as a deterrent."

The only exceptions that will be permitted are:

• a small non-transparent pouch for personal hygiene items

• thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes

• school-approved sport-specific carrying cases for athletic equipment

• school-approved instrument-specific carrying cases for band equipment

The new measure does not apply to teachers, staff, volunteers or visitors.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit browardschools.com/clearbackpacks.