Security measures for upcoming school year discussed at Broward School Board meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two months shy from the start of the new school year and the Broward school district is holding the first of three town hall meetings with students, parents and community leaders to make a clear backpack the next safety initiative for 250,000 students in Broward public schools.

"If it's about saving lives, I support the initiative," said Ernesto Carlos Mesa, a father of three students in Broward Schools.

Pending board approval says the website promoting the first of three meetings this Monday, the Broward County School board is pushing for this change for the 2023-24 school year

"Let's talk about what they're asking everyone in the community to fund these backpacks," said an irate Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, she says it's unfair to create a financial burden on parents.

"And, you're going to expect with this initiative parents to get all those three new?" said Fusco.

Recently, BCPS announced that beginning on Monday, August 21, 2023, the first day of the 2023/24 school year – BCPS students will only be allowed to carry clear backpacks and bags (lunch boxes, purses, duffel bags, fanny packs, etc.) on school campuses. Mesh and colored backpacks will not be permitted, even if they are transparent.

The only exceptions that will be permitted are:

• A small non-transparent pouch for personal hygiene items

• Thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes

• School-approved sport-specific carrying cases for athletic equipment

• School-approved instrument-specific carrying cases for band equipment

"If I have to buy them, I'll do that too," said Mesa who considers himself a concerned father, especially after the tragedy in Parkland.

"I think it's too rushed," said Richard Judd, who is a teacher in a Broward Public School. When asked what he thought would be a better solution, Judd said: "I think putting in metal detectors would be a cheaper and quicker solution."

"We know that students bring in weapons, we are not going to say that is not a piece we are going to consider but we cannot villainize everyone," said Fusco.

The next meeting to discuss the subject of clear bags and uniforms in Broward public schools is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.