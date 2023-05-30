Broward school board names 3 semi-finalists for superintendent job

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Public School Board on Tuesday has named three finalists for the superintendent's job as the district looks to hire a new schools chief.

The board announced its selection following a nearly three hour discussion about the candidates. The three finalists are:

Peter Licata, who is an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County.

Luis Solano, who is deputy superintendent of schools in Detroit and was a former high school principal for Miami-Dade.

Sito Narcisse, a school superintendent in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dr Valerie Wanza who has been with the Broward school district for over 30 years and who had tremendous support from local educators did not make it to the list of semi-finalists.

The Broward County voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright.

The board voted earlier this month to extend the job search for a new superintendent.

The school board adopted an amended timeline to hire a new schools chief, that includes:

Finalists picked May 30.

June 14 community input.

June 15 new superintendent selected

