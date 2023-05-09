Broward School Board votes to extend search time to hire new superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE -- After nearly four hours of debate, the Broward School Board voted Tuesday to extend the search for a new schools superintendent.

The move to amend the superintendent recruitment search came on the heels of a meeting last week in which several board members expressed disappointment with the pool of candidates that applied for top role.

Out of 26 names submitted for the job, an outside recruitment agency identified four leading candidates:

Valerie Wanza, current acting chief of staff for Broward public schools.

Peter Licata, who is an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County.



Jason Nault, an associate superintendent in a Chicago-area school district.



Luis Solano Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit.



The Broward County voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright.

The effort to oust Cartwright began last year when several school board members had challenged her, citing dissatisfaction with her leadership style.

After approving the exit deal with Cartwright, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she was barred from seeking the job permanently.

Although board members cited dissatisfaction with the pool of candidates, the recruitment firm hired by the district said candidates were reluctant to apply because of the political atmosphere and past problems on the board

The search firms also cited Florida's public record sunshine laws, which make the application process public.

Based on the board's vote, here's the amended timeline for hiring a new superintendent:

Search for candidates is extended to May 16.



Semi-finalists selected May 22

Candidates submit videos by May 26.

Finalists picked May 30

June 14 community input

June 15 new superintendent selected