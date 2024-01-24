Broward School Board approves August 12th start date for new school year

Broward School Board votes to start new school year on August 12th, 2024.

Broward School Board votes to start new school year on August 12th, 2024.

Broward School Board votes to start new school year on August 12th, 2024.

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward public school students will be starting the new year a little earlier.

Late Tuesday, the Broward School Board voted to start the new school year on August 12th, 2024, and end it on June 3rd, 2025. Teachers would start on August 5th.

It was Superintendent Peter Licata who suggested the August 12th start, it's the earliest start date allowed by the state. He said by starting earlier the first semester will end at the start of winter break instead of dragging on into January.

To achieve the state-required instructional time, the district will need to convert four early release days, where students leave two hours early, into full school days.

Another item on the agenda was school uniforms.

The board directed district administrators to survey parents to gather their thoughts on whether the district should adopt a mandatory dress code.

The School Board made the request instead of voting on a proposal that would have required all of the district's students to wear a uniform dress code.

Currently, some county schools require them, but it's not a district-wide policy across Broward. The majority of schools in the district do not require uniforms.

It was not immediately clear when the board would receive the results of the survey.

Those in favor say uniforms help students focus more on academics rather than fashion.

Those against it, say it forces parents to spend more money.

If the School Board approves the proposal, it would still need to go through another process, which would take months, and then come back to the board for a final vote.