Broward School Board to vote on uniforms for students

MIAMI - Broward students may have to wear uniforms starting next school year.

On Tuesday, the School Board is set to vote on a proposal that would require all students K-12 to have a uniform dress code.

Currently, some county schools require them, but it's not uniform across Broward.

Those in favor say uniforms help students focus more on academics rather than fashion.

Those against it, say it forces parents to spend more money.

If the School Board approves the proposal, it would still need to go through another process, which

would take months and then come back to the board for a final vote.