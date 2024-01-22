Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward School Board to vote on uniforms for students

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Broward students may have to wear uniforms starting next school year.

On Tuesday, the School Board is set to vote on a proposal that would require all students K-12 to have a uniform dress code.

Currently, some county schools require them, but it's not uniform across Broward.

Those in favor say uniforms help students focus more on academics rather than fashion.

Those against it, say it forces parents to spend more money.

If the School Board approves the proposal, it would still need to go through another process, which
would take months and then come back to the board for a final vote. 

First published on January 22, 2024 / 9:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.