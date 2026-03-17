Broward robbery victim faces criminal charges after accidentally shooting an innocent bystander, deputies say

A Broward man who was the victim of a robbery now faces criminal charges after he fired a weapon at the suspect and struck a nearby home, injuring an innocent bystander and her pet, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred Monday night in the 1900 Block of NE 24th Ave., near U.S. 1 in Pompano Beach.

BSO says William Forhan, 27, was robbed and pursued the suspect, firing his gun numerous times.

One of the bullets traveled into a home on NE 24th Ave., striking a woman in both legs and also hitting her pet cat. The woman is expected to recover.

Forhan, who was the initial victim of the robbery, has been charged with firing a missile into a building and culpable negligence for inflicting harm. His bond was set at $60,000, and his attorney's attempt to have it reduced was unsuccessful.