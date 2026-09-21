Broward County flooding strands drivers, blocks families from homes for hours Monday

Heavy rain and flooding brought parts of Broward County to a standstill Monday afternoon, leaving drivers stranded, vehicles needing to be towed, and some residents unable to reach their homes for hours.

In North Lauderdale, one of the areas affected by the severe weather, flooded streets remained a concern well into Monday night, even after the rain had subsided.

Drivers were seen navigating dark, water-covered roads, some moving through the floodwaters without slowing down. Tow truck operators were also busy removing vehicles from flooded areas.

Jeff Pope, a tow truck operator working in North Lauderdale, said the recent rainfall had left the ground unable to absorb much more water.

"With the rain we've had lately, the ground's saturated, so of course it's flooded," Pope told CBS News Miami.

His advice to drivers was simple: "Stay home!"

Residents unable to reach their homes

Near Tam O'Shanter Boulevard, one of the areas heavily affected by the flooding, a City of North Lauderdale truck was positioned across a roadway to prevent drivers from entering a flooded residential area.

For Jacqueline Sheffield, the road closure meant she could not get home.

"I can't go home. I live right past this truck. There is an alleyway," Sheffield told CBS News Miami.

She said she had been trying to reach her residence since 5 p.m.

Sheffield initially attempted to make her way home but decided against driving through the floodwaters, fearing her vehicle could become stranded.

The flooding followed heavy afternoon rainfall that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area.

Kian Pruitt, who was getting off his shift at Publix, described the challenges of navigating a parking lot where water had accumulated unevenly.

"The parking lot, it's not flat. It's very deep in some places," Pruitt said.

He took precautions to avoid stepping into the deeper water.

"I didn't want my shoes to get wet. Wet socks are the worst thing," he said.

While drivers and residents struggled with the aftermath of the storm, some children living nearby found a different way to spend their evening.

After waiting for the rain to stop, children supervised by their parents were seen enjoying the flooded surroundings.

But for residents like Sheffield, the lingering floodwaters were more than an inconvenience. They were an obstacle keeping them from returning home after a long Monday.

By nightfall, the rain had stopped, but water remained on several North Lauderdale streets, leaving residents waiting for conditions to improve.