13-year-old Broward middle school student arrested after threat to "shoot the school," BSO says

The Broward Sheriff's Office tells CBS News Miami that a 13-year-old student from Deerfield Beach Middle School has been arrested after he reportedly called 911 and threatened to "shoot the school".

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the student made the threat after losing a bet during a game he was playing with other students. The incident resulted in the school and the surrounding schools being locked down.

Grossman said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and deputies quickly identified and arrested the caller. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

"He basically told them he was playing a game of rock, paper, scissors with a friend and some friends, and if he lost the game, he had to call 911," Grossman said. "Apparently, it looks like he lost the game, and he called 911 and threatened to shoot the school".

The student was charged with a felony—filing a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner. He was also charged with the unlawful use of a two-way communication device, misuse of 911, and disruption of a school function. Among those responding were deputies, the crime suppression team, detectives, and the SWAT team.

Less than 20 minutes later, at 12:48 p.m., a similar threat was reported to Cypress Bay High School in Weston. Grossman said the BSO did not believe the threats are connected, but the investigation is ongoing.

BSO expressed concern, stating, "BSO wants students, parents, and guardians to know this is not a game. These are not routine calls, and calls like this will be thoroughly investigated and may just result in an arrest. These games and threats have real-life consequences".