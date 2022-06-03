South Florida schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.

However, they are addressing weather concerns.

"Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

#BCPSWeatherAlert:@browardschools is closely monitoring the approaching tropical system and will provide updates on any potential impact on school operations. We encourage families to have an emergency plan in place. For information and resources, visit https://t.co/7Bsef8RVIo. pic.twitter.com/JJanIS8Tdf — Broward Schools (@browardschools) June 2, 2022

And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times."

Based on the latest information from @NWS, we expect heavy rain and flash floods in our community on Friday, June 3, 2022. We urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times. All operations remain normal at @MDCPS. #SafetyFirstMDCPS pic.twitter.com/cKB45aRV7p — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 2, 2022

Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.