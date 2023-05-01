Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher, FEMA teams go door-to-door to help flood victims

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher and two 8-member teams from FEMA went door-to-door Monday in some of the areas hardest hit by last month's flooding.

CBS News Miami followed Fisher and the FEMA teams as they stopped first in one of the hardest hit areas in Edgewood, where the city said at least 279 homes reported severe damage from flooding after more than 25 inches of rain fell between April 12th and 14th.

A FEMA spokesman told CBS News MIami's Peter D'Oench that severe damage was reported at more than 1,000 homes in Broward with as many as 3,000 homeowners and renters expected to file claims.

Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher told one homeowner in Edgewood, "We have wonderful people here who can give you help. This team is amazing."

CBS News Miami followed Fisher and a FEMA team as they met on S.W. 30th St. at 14th Ave., which one unidentified homeowner called "the epicenter" of the damage in Edgewood, south of State Road 84.

Fisher said "I am so excited to have FEMA teams on the ground. They are going door to door to see how people can be reimbursed with costs. I am happy to say we have two 8-man teams. Some people do not have internet and some people have issues getting information in there so they are there to assist that."

FEMA spokesman John Mills said, "FEMA can help with money for basic home repairs and temporarily provide rental assistance if people need to relocate because of damage and other needs such as replacing personal property. FEMA can help jump-start the recovery which means that FEMA is providing money to those needs related to flooding if not covered by insurance or other programs."

Amanda Tyler, a mother of two children, took us inside that she rents that was gutted by flood waters that were at least two feet high. She also showed us new cell phone of the flood waters surrounding her home and engulfing her cars.

"Here is the flood line where the water went up to and it all broke down the back door and we had to swim out of here," she said. "It has been very hard not getting assistance and now we hope will get some. I didn't have any renter's insurance."

Across the street in Edgewood near S.W. 30th St. and 15th Ave., Nadege Cantave said those same flood waters also went at least 2 feet high in the home she rents, causing damage throughout her home.

"We lost everything," she said. "We had to get rid of everything. This was devastating. This was devastating for everybody. Now I am glad FEMA is here. That is great news finally. I am glad they are around looking at houses."

Nearby, Kevin Boyd also shared cell phone video of the flood waters that surrounded his home and also engulfed his vehicles.

"Three cars were damaged and the home was gutted," he said. "It has been difficult but it seems this neighborhood is coming together. The floor was special pinewood and it buckled. There is damage everywhere. Little by little we are getting back. I know that people here really appreciate the help from FEMA."

Across the street, Albert Maisonet said "It has been rough but what does not kill you makes you stronger. Our two vehicles were flooded and there was damage all through out house. The water came up this high. Hopefully, the FEMA aid will come through."

Those who need help can go to www.disaster assistance.gov or call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or use the FEMA App.