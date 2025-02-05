Broward man accused of holding woman captive for days, repeatedly assaulting her

HOLLYWOOD - A Hollywood man has been arrested and faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman multiple times while holding her captive at his house for nearly a week, police said.

Antonio Paez, 38, has been charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest warrant filed in Broward County, Paez was taken into custody on Dec. 28, 2024, after authorities said he held a woman against her will at gunpoint in his home for six days.

The Hollywood Police Department launched an investigation after the victim managed to escape and contacted emergency services on Dec. 27, 2024.

According to the arrest affidavit, Paez held the victim against her will at his residence from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27.

Authorities said the Hollywood police SWAT team arrested Paez at his apartment on Fillmore Street and police showed CBS News Miami some photos from the aftermath of that bust.

Paez is being held without bond and has been placed on an immigration hold.

The details of the the case

According to the arrest warrant filed in a Broward court, Paez allegedly prevented the victim from leaving his home by threatening her at gunpoint. Over the course of six days, he assaulted her multiple times while coercing her into compliance through fear and intimidation, the arrest warrant stated.

The victim, whose identity has been redacted from the arrest warrant for privacy reasons, said that Paez pointed a gun at her head and forced her to undress. The document stated that he sexually assaulted her on five occasions.

The police report stated, "The act of violence created a well-founded fear within the victim that further violence would take place if she did not comply."

Following her escape and while she was speaking with Hollywood police officers, Paez allegedly sent her threatening text messages, including one stating he would "put three bullets inside of her" and another showing a photograph of himself with two unidentified men, warning that he was waiting for her return so that he could "send her to heaven."

Paez faces charges of false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon under. A judge has set bond amounts for the charges, though the specific figures were not disclosed in the publicly available records.

The case is being prosecuted in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, with Judge Michael Davis overseeing the proceedings.