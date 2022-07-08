Watch CBS News
Report: Broward man accused of raping woman at Disney resort

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Broward man is facing serious charges after being accused of raping a woman at a Disney resort. 

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald said it happened at Disney's Dolphin Resort on July 4. 

Orange County investigators identified the man as Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. 

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery, the newspaper said. 

