Broward woman bit off piece of husband's ear while driving on I-95 with 2 kids in the car, FHP says

A Broward woman was arrested after officials say she allegedly bit off a portion of her husband's ear during an argument while driving northbound on I-95 with their two young children in the car.

According to her arrest report filed by the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 7:14 p.m. on Monday when Amy Arlene Baker, 43, and her husband were driving home from a party aboard a boat at the Fort Lauderdale Port Marina. As they were traveling north approaching Hillsboro Boulevard, the couple began arguing about relationship issues, the report said.

Amy Arlene Baker Broward Corrections

According to the arrest report, Baker's husband told investigators that Baker struck him on the left side of his face with an open hand, then grabbed his head with both hands and bit into the right side of his ear, tearing off a portion of it. He said he was initially in shock and, after seeing the amount of blood, exited the highway and drove to the West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton.

The report said that Baker had acknowledged to the FHP trooper who responded at the hospital that she bit her husband's ear. She also told investigators that she had become frustrated and "lost control."

Baker also told the trooper she retrieved the detached piece of her husband's ear and gave it to medical personnel when they arrived at the hospital.

Baker alleged her husband hit her on the left side of her face with an open hand before she bit him, but her husband denied hitting her at any point, the report states.

The couple's 7-year-old and 1-year-old children were inside the vehicle when the altercation occurred, according to the report. Friends who had been traveling behind them in a separate vehicle took the children to a house after the family arrived at the hospital.

The trooper who conducted the investigation had determined Baker as the primary aggressor in the incident and took her into custody. Baker's husband was waiting for surgery to reattach the piece of his ear when the trooper left the hospital.

She faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and child neglect without great bodily harm.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted about the incident, according to the arrest report, but it is unknown what action will be taken regarding Baker's children.

Baker was booked into Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. It is unknown if she was given bond.