Crash closes I-95 south in Broward leading to miles of backups

A crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Griffin Road in Broward early Friday morning, and the backups extend for miles.

Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported near Griffin Road and Interstate 595 in Dania Beach.

Injuries have also been reported as a result of the crash.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route, if possible.

"Head over to the detour," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said. "Using the Turnpike or US 441."

Driver may be able to cut the drive time by about 25 minutes if the detour is used.

"It's worth paying the toll this morning," Carter said.