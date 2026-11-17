Communities across Broward County are racing to prepare for potential flooding as forecasts call for heavy rain this week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has more than 100 officers equipped with ATVs and boats ready to respond, the agency announced in a press release. Meanwhile, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering water levels in a canal in Davie.

In Deerfield Beach, city crews installed a submersible pump equipped with a sensor to detect rising water in a storm drain at Johnie McKeithen Park, designed to push water away from homes, according to a city spokesman.

"It's going to take that water and run it off into a retention pond and a field rather than into the street," said Mike Jachles, public information officer for the City of Deerfield Beach. "So, that's one of the things the city's done (starting Tuesday)."

City leaders also sent crew trucks Tuesday to clear debris from swales and deployed seven portable pumps to lower water levels in storm drains. Jachles said the mobile pumps will be used during rain events if high water rises on streets.

Along Southeast 5th Court, heavy rain continues to fray nerves for residents following king tide flooding three weeks ago that rose over curbs and crept inside some homes. Neighbors noted that heavy rain routinely causes flooding and expressed concern over forecasts calling for additional rain this week.

"It's major anxiety," homeowner Chantel Sawisch said. "It's like preparing for a hurricane. But it's a flood."

Sawisch added that recent downpours have overwhelmed the area.

"It's just been incredible lately with the downpours and the water," Sawisch said. "I know the city came around a week and a half ago and delivered us some sandbags. Unfortunately, sandbags are not going to do much when the water is coming in all directions."