Broward Emergency Operations Center monitoring current storm

PLANTATION - The Broward Emergency Operations Center in Plantation is operating at Level 3, according to Emergency Director Tracy Jackson.

Level 3 is a very low level of activation, as managers monitor the current storm.

Friday morning Jackson said, "A significant rain event is predicted with flooding, so if you are in a low-lying area, you already know it and you want to be mindful of the amount of rain coming down and if you need to take protective actions you should be doing so."

"If you are in an area where water encroaches on, say your patio, probably it's a good idea to get furniture out of the way and brings things indoors you don't want to get wet. It's subject to the area where you are. It's hard to put a blanket statement out there."

CBS 4 found Broward crews working in Broadview Park, an area south of Peters Road, prone to flooding.

They were removing debris from storm drains and setting up pumps in case water starts to build in the neighborhood.

It's one of several sites crews are proactively working to stay ahead of potential flooding.